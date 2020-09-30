ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIX has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

