Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of Party City Holdco worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 99.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 37,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $99,625.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 109,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $207,856.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,111,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $254.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

