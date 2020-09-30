PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

NYSE PVG opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.86. Pretium Resources Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

