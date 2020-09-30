PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

BHB opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

