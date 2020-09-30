Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,805 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after purchasing an additional 920,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 554,596 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,403,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 197,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 188,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 585.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 188,787 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

