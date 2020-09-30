Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN stock opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $625,705.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,374.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.90.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

