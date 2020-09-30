Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 2,000 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $116,025.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,390 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $118,344.90.

On Tuesday, August 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $123,480.00.

On Friday, August 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $128,520.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $104,199.80.

On Tuesday, July 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,636 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $84,009.32.

On Thursday, July 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $125,730.00.

QTRX stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $963.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 274,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

