SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.63. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $155.33.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

