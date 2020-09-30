Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,193 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in TTEC by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TTEC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in TTEC by 154.2% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 321,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 194,780 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,170 in the last three months. 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEC opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. TTEC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

