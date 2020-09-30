Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $108,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 44.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $844.70 million, a PE ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

