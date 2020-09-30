Sei Investments Co. Has $917,000 Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,619 shares of company stock worth $22,433,185 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

