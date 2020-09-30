Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,439,000 after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.