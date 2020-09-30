Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SOR opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66.

Get Source Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 68.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Source Capital by 96.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Source Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Source Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Source Capital by 36.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.