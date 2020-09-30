Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) President J Richard Atwood Purchases 1,000 Shares

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) President J Richard Atwood purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,231.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Richard Atwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Source Capital alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, J Richard Atwood purchased 1,100 shares of Source Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,468.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, J Richard Atwood acquired 2,000 shares of Source Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.