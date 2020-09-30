Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 150,900 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 231,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.02 million, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.