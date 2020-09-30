Stifel Financial Corp Has $493,000 Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $59,129.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,326.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $976,689.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,139.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 706,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

