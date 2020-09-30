Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

SWCH opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.12 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,600 shares of company stock worth $8,997,496 over the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Switch by 909.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,502 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Switch by 638.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,434 shares during the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

