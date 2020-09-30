Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

TCMD opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

