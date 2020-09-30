Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $156.33

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.33 and last traded at $155.14, with a volume of 25073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Get Target alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,121 shares of company stock worth $18,827,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.