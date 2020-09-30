Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566,491 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after buying an additional 106,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 114,840 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

