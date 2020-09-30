Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 199,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 332,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $49.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Anti-Cancer Therapy and Medical Laser Technology.

