UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 410,653 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in UniFirst by 806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average is $174.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.