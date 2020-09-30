Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 37,424 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of United Fire Group worth $64,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United Fire Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $509.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

