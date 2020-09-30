Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Progyny worth $65,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Progyny by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $5,434,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -25.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $751,486.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,229,151 shares of company stock worth $61,848,999. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

