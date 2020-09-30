Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 62,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,032,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,170.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,667 shares of company stock worth $6,745,197. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

