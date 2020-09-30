Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $540,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,286,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,588 shares of company stock worth $363,951. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

