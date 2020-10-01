-$0.05 EPS Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ViaSat posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ViaSat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,719.50 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ViaSat by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ViaSat by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

