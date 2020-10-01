$0.11 EPS Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.81 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70 and a beta of -0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

