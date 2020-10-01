$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

