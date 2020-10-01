$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.