12,881 Shares in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,881 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yelp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yelp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,582 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 806.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.