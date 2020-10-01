15,053 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Terex in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

