$173.83 Million in Sales Expected for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report sales of $173.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.65 million. Blucora reported sales of $149.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $741.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.13 million to $742.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $815.41 million, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $840.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 505,643 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 155,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

