1,778 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,639,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $67,147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,427,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 971,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 123,887 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIC. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

