18,330 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

