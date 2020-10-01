231 Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 995.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock opened at $238.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.09. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

