26,590 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 30,900 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,650.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

