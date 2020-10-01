28,900 Shares in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gain Capital by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,218,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Gain Capital by 230.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 296,036 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCAP stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.06.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Gain Capital had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Gain Capital Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

