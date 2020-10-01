$33.45 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to announce sales of $33.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $33.39 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.77 million to $138.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.16 million to $147.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DHI Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

