7,751 Shares in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $787.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 1st Source presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

