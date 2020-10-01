A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKBY. Citigroup began coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

