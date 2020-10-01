Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.45

Abitibi Royalties Inc (CVE:RZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.45 and last traded at C$26.38, with a volume of 1250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11.

About Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the Jeffrey Zone and the Barnat Extension; and Odyssey North discovery and other portions of the Odyssey project, as well as portions of the East Malartic property.

