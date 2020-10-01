Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $518.61 million, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.06. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.16 million during the quarter. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

