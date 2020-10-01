Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.27. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 33,529 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.