ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.75% of ACCO Brands worth $58,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,000,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 51,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 442,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.80 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $547.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCO. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

