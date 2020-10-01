Acusphere, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acusphere, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ACUS opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Acusphere has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Get Acusphere alerts:

About Acusphere

Acusphere, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cardiovascular drugs. It offers Imagify (perflubutane polymer microspheres), a cardiovascular drug that evaluates myocardial perfusion and detects coronary artery disease. It provides Imagify as an injectable suspension.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Acusphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acusphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.