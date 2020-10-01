Adamas Finance Asia (LON:ADAM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.82

Adamas Finance Asia Ltd (LON:ADAM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and traded as low as $25.00. Adamas Finance Asia shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 12,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 85.52 and a quick ratio of 57.91.

About Adamas Finance Asia (LON:ADAM)

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

