Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $438,000 Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

