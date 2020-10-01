Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 500 Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $33.16 on Thursday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

