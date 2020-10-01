Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADYEN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

