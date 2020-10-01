Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $7.00. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 333,091 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $316.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.